Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Biden, Harris take part in service projects for MLK Day ahead of inauguration

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves after participating in a National Day of Service event at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden Jill Biden
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jan 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-18 14:14:30-05

PHILADELPHIA — Two days from the inauguration, president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris are pitching in on Martin Luther King Jr. Day service projects.

Their work comes as a militarized and jittery Washington prepares for a swearing-in that will play out under extraordinary security.

Biden and his wife, Jill, joined an assembly line in a Philadelphia parking lot, filling food boxes for people in need.

Harris also took part in a service event in Washington.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops were being dispatched across the city to bolster security.

Monuments — including the King memorial — are closed to the public until after Wednesday’s inaugural events.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.