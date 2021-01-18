Biden, Harris take part in service projects for MLK Day ahead of inauguration

PHILADELPHIA — Two days from the inauguration, president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris are pitching in on Martin Luther King Jr. Day service projects.

Their work comes as a militarized and jittery Washington prepares for a swearing-in that will play out under extraordinary security.

Biden and his wife, Jill, joined an assembly line in a Philadelphia parking lot, filling food boxes for people in need.

Harris also took part in a service event in Washington.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops were being dispatched across the city to bolster security.

Monuments — including the King memorial — are closed to the public until after Wednesday’s inaugural events.