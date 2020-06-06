Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Menu

Jim Cole/AP
Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Keene State College , Tuesday, May 22, 2012 in Keene, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jun 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-05 22:59:09-04

Joe Biden has formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, setting him up for a bruising challenge to President Donald Trump that will play out against the unprecedented backdrop of a pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest.

The former vice president has effectively been his party’s leader since his last challenger in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders, ended his campaign in April. But Biden pulled together the 1,991 delegates needed to become the nominee after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries Tuesday.

Biden reached the threshold three days after the primaries because several states, overwhelmed by huge increases in mail ballots, took days to tabulate results.

