Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Biden finalizes rule restoring broad review of big projects

Biden Environmental Reviews
Jim Mone/AP
FILE - Pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy, June 29, 2018. The Biden administration is restoring federal regulations guiding environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects such as highways and pipelines that were scaled back by the Trump administration in a bid to fast-track the projects. A rule finalized Tuesday, April 19, 2022, will restore key provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law designed to ensure community safeguards during environmental reviews for a wide range of federal projects and decisions, the White House said. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Biden Environmental Reviews
Posted at 10:18 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 13:18:30-04

The Biden administration is restoring federal regulations guiding environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects such as highways and pipelines that were scaled back by the Trump administration in a bid to fast-track the projects.

The White House says a rule finalized Tuesday will restore key provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law designed to ensure community safeguards during environmental reviews for a wide range of federal projects and decisions.

The NEPA includes:

  • Making decisions on permit applications
  • Adopting federal land management actions
  • Constructing highways and other publicly-owned facilities

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰