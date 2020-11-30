Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Biden expected to announce diverse picks for economic team in coming days

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Andrew Harnik/AP
Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business Network guest anchor Jon Hilsenrath in the Fox Washington bureau, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Washington. The interview will air this Friday at 9:30PM/ET on FOX Business Network’s WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Biden expected to announce diverse picks for economic team in coming days
Posted at 5:37 AM, Nov 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-30 08:00:59-05

President-elect Joe Biden is expected in the coming days to name several of his most senior economic advisers.

The group includes liberal economists and policy specialists who established their credentials during the previous two Democratic administrations. Biden is placing a premium on diversity in his selection of Cabinet nominees and key advisers.

Two expected to be named are former Fed chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary and Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget.

Yellen would be the first female treasury secretary.

Tanden would be the first woman of color and the first South Asian woman to lead the agency that oversees the federal budget.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7