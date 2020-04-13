Menu

Biden defeats Sanders in Wisconsin primary as state releases results of chaotic election

Posted at 3:20 PM, Apr 13, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Joe Biden has defeated Bernie Sanders in Wisconsin’s presidential primary, which was held last week during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s victory became academic after Sanders dropped out last week, one day after Wisconsin held in-person voting despite widespread concern over the health risks.

Republican legislative leaders refused to delay the Wisconsin election, and the party won a court battle to keep the date, making Wisconsin an outlier from other states that postponed spring primaries.

Returns weren’t allowed to be reported until Monday due to a quirk in the court battle over the election.

A key state Supreme Court race also was on the ballot.

