Biden administration supports proposed federal law capping monthly cost of insulin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGUN) — Supporters of a new bill impacting diabetes patients across the U.S. have added President Joe Biden and his administration to their cause.

On Wednesday, the White House released a statement saying it wants to work to help pass the proposed bill from the House of Representatives.

H.R. 6833, also known as the Affordable Insulin Now Act, would cap a person's out-of-pocket cost on insulin each month to $35 or less.

If passed in its current form, H.R. 6833 would cover nearly all Americans living with diabetes who have either private health insurance or are covered by Medicare.

"American families deserve peace of mind knowing their insulin costs will not skyrocket when they or their loved ones change insurance," the administration newsletter said, "And no family should be forced to choose between buying insulin and putting food on the table or paying other bills."

A November White House letter outlined a version of this legislation that would have been part of the Build Back Better Act, which ultimately did not win Senate approval after passing the House.

The new White House statement said the administration also wants to work with Congress on legislation which, as also outlined in the language first introduced in 'Build Back Better,' would let Medicare negotiate the cost of prescription drugs.

The White House says it would want the future bills to require rebates when prescription drug prices increase faster than inflation, establish an out-of-pocket cap in Medicare Part D, and implement other changes which staff said would ease financial strain on patients and their families.

The AARP of Arizona had previously done a survey in which 94% of respondents living in Arizona said they believe Medicare should be able to negotiate lower cost drugs, including insulin.