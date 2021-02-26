Beyond Meat inks deals with McDonald's, Yum Brand restaurants

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Plant-based food company Beyond Meat will be partnering with several fast-food chains in the coming years to expand to products that could eventually include a plant-based burger, chalupa or toppings on a stuffed-crust pizza.

Beyond Meat on Thursday announced distribution agreements with McDonald’s as well as Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

The California-based food company says will develop plant-based products for all the restaurants, with exclusive menu items for each brand.

Last year, KFC previewed Beyond Fried Chicken products at a few locations. In late 2019, McDonald's carried the Beyond Burger at a few locations in Ontario, Canada.

Last summer, Starbucks started offering plant-based meat products from Beyond Meat's competitor, Impossible Foods.