Beyond Meat executive charged with biting man's nose during argument

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested over the weekend for allegedly biting a man's nose during an argument after a college football game in Arkansas.

According to the Washington County jail website, Ramsey was charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery on Saturday and was released Sunday on $11,085 bond.

A police report obtained by Fayetteville television station KNWA stated officers were called to a parking garage following the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears game around 10 p.m.

When an officer arrived, he found “two males with bloody faces,” according to the report.

After speaking with everyone involved, the officer determined that as vehicles attempted to leave the parking garage, a Subaru tried to inch in front of Ramsey's vehicle before making contact with a wheel on the 53-year-old food executive's SUV, according to the report.

According to the responding officer, Ramsey then got out of his SUV and allegedly punched through the back windshield of the victim's car, the report stated.

When the Subaru driver got out of his car, the victim alleged Ramsey pulled him close and began punching him, the report stated.

The victim added that Ramsey also bit the tip of the victim's nose ripping the flesh, according to the police report.

According to the report, the victim and a witness stated Ramsey reportedly “threaten to kill” the victim.

Ramsey is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19, according to jail records.