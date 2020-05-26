Menu

Bettman set to announce format if NHL returns

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins in Boston. The most aggressive timetable, a person familiar with discussions told The Associated Press, would have players returning to their home rinks as early as May 15, followed by a training camp and possible exhibition games in June. Bettman emphasized no decisions have been made and cautioned government and medical officials will ultimately make the call on when sports can return. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 10:10 AM, May 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-26 13:10:53-04

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to announce the league's return to play format this afternoon.

Bettman is set to make a televised address at 4:30 p.m. EDT about what hockey will look like if the NHL can resume the season this summer.

That means a 24-team straight-to-playoffs format with the league's other seven teams having their seasons ended.

The Players' Association voted last week to approve the 24-team format proposed by the Return to Play committee.

It involves the top four teams in each conference playing a mini-tournament for seeding, while the other 16 face off in best-of-five series to set the field.

There is still no timetable for the resumption of game action or when players can return to team facilities for voluntary workouts.

This announcement does come on the heels of the league and NHLPA unveiling protocols for those workouts, including a limit of six players on the ice at a time.

