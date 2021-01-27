Menu

Bernie Sanders' mittens, memes help raise $1.8 million for charity

Saul Loeb/AP
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Bernie Sanders
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jan 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-27 16:07:56-05

WASHINGTON, D.C. — By now, you’re probably familiar with the wooly mittens that Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the presidential inauguration that sparked quirky memes across social media.

Well, Sanders says those mittens and memes have helped to raise $1.8 million in the last five days for charitable organizations in his home state of Vermont.

Sanders says the money was raised through the sale of t-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers with the iconic image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed, in his brown parka and recycled mittens.

The independent senator says multiple groups will benefit from the proceeds, including Meals on Wheels and Vermont community action agencies.

He also says Getty Images will donate proceeds as part of a licensing agreement.

You can purchase the gear with the inauguration image on it here.

