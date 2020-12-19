Menu

Beginning Monday, you can order Burger King from Google Maps

Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Burger King sign is shown at a Burger King restaurant in Sunnyvale, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Burger King
Posted at 5:18 PM, Dec 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-18 19:17:59-05

Beginning Monday, you'll be able to order a Whopper directly through Google.

According to Business Insider and USA Today, the burger giant will allow its customers to order pickup or delivery straight from search results on Google. Or they order directly from Google Pay or Google Maps.

USA Today reports that the option will be available to more than 5,000 BK locations throughout the US.

According to Business Insider, to celebrate the collaboration, Burger King offers customers 20% cashback on their next order of $10 or more via Google Pay.

