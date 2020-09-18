Bed Bath & Beyond release list of stores to close in 2020

More than two months after Bed Bath & Beyond announced they were closing about 200 stores in the next few years, they are sharing the first 60 or so that will close by the end of the year.
In July, when they made the announcement, Bed Bath & Beyond said they had to close about 90 percent of their stores during the coronavirus pandemic and in-store sales were down 77 percent.
Before the pandemic, the company closed 40 stores in the first part of 2020.
The additional 200 represent about 20 percent of Bed Bath & beyond stores. The company also operates stores under other names, including World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus, buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon and Face Values.
USAToday reports during the pandemic, the company accelerated plans to roll out order online-pickup in store services.
Below is the list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in 2020, shared with USAToday:
Alabama
- Birmingham: 1640 Gadsden Highway
- Alabaster: 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway
Arizona
- Phoenix: 10845 North Tatum Blvd.
California
- City of Industry: 21640 Valley Blvd.
- Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub
- Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road
- Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road
- Stockton: 10822 Trinity Parkway
- Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road
Colorado
- Aurora: 23901 E. Orchard Road
- Greeley: 4735 29th St.
Connecticut
- Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Road
- Farmington: 1603 Southeast Road
- Milford: 1212 Boston Post Road
- Torrington: 1914 East Main St.
Florida
- Casselberry: 5803 S US Highway 17/92
- Pembroke Pines: 11470 Pines Blvd.
- Port St. Lucie: 10856 SW Village Parkway
Georgia
- Douglasville: 6680 Douglas Blvd.
Illinois
- Bolingbrook: 734 East Boughton Road
- Chicago: 2838 North Broadway
- DeKalb: 2530 Sycamore Road
- Orland Park: 203 Orland Park Place
Indiana
- Bloomington: 280 N. Gates Drive
- Indianapolis: 6010 West 86th St.
- Indianapolis: 8655 N. River Crossing Blvd.
- Merrillville: 2520 East 79th Ave.
Kentucky
- Lexington: 3220 Nicholasville Road
Louisiana
- Harvey: 901 Manhattan Blvd.
Maine
- Auburn: 730 Center St.
Maryland
- Gaithersburg: 558 N. Frederick Ave.
- Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle
- Salisbury: 2653 N. Salisbury Blvd.
Michigan
- Allen Park: 3180 Fairlane Drive
Missouri
- Kansas City: 8520 North Evanston Ave.
Nebraska
- Lincoln: 5040 N. 27th Street
New Jersey
- Howell: 4075 Route 9
- Rockaway: 202 Enterprise Drive
New York
- Flushing: 40-24 College Point Blvd.
- New York: 410 E. 61st St.
- Rochester: 3349 Monroe Ave.
- Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West
- Syracuse: 3597 W Genesee St.
- Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive
North Carolina
- Concord: 8241 Concord Mills Blvd.
- Raleigh: 6270 Glenwood Ave.
Ohio
- Beavercreek: 2720 Towne Drive
- Columbus: 1170 Polaris Parkway
- Holland: 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road
- Pickerington: 1750 Hill Road North
Oregon
- Gresham: 719 NW 12th St.
Pennsylvania
- Plymouth Meeting: 2410 Chemical Road
Tennessee
- Nashville: 211 Opry Mills Drive
Texas
- Austin: 9333 Research Blvd.
- Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive
- Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6
- Watauga: 7616 Denton Highway
Utah
- Layton: 2159 Harris Blvd.
- West Jordan: 7142 South Plaza Center Drive
Virginia
- Arlington: 900 Army Navy Drive
Washington
- Everett: 1130 SE Everett Mall Way
West Virginia
- Martinsburg: 172 Retail Commons Parkway
Wisconsin
- Brookfield: 605 Main St.