Bed Bath & Beyond cuts 2,800 jobs in restructuring move

UNION, N.J. — Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s cutting 2,800 jobs at its New Jersey corporate headquarters and stores — about 5% of its overall workforce — as the ailing retailer looks to move more of its business online.

The company says the move will save it about $150 million a year, before taxes. Those estimated savings are in addition to the $85 million in savings expected as a result of a restructuring program announced in February.

The company says the action is designed to further reduce layers at the corporate level, significantly reposition field operations to better serve customers who are shopping more online, as well as realign technology, its supply network and merchandising teams to support growth initiatives.

Bed Bath & Beyond says the changes will help fund a number of growth initiatives to enhance the shopping experience in store and online, in addition to supporting plans to launch an array of new customer-inspired owned brands in 2021.

The company’s CEO, Mark Tritton, provided this statement: