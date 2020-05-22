Menu

Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols

Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols
Posted at 9:17 AM, May 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-22 12:17:33-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball players' association has given management a wide-ranging response to a 67-page proposed set of protocols for a season to be played during the coronavirus pandemic.

Management had given the union and the 30 teams the proposed draft last Friday.

The union says it addressed protections for high-risk players, access to pre- and postgame therapies, testing frequency, protocols for positive tests, in-stadium medical personnel and sanitization procedures.

Players viewed many of the concepts in the original draft as over-the-top, such as arriving in uniform at the ballparks.  

MLB hopes to start the season by early July.

