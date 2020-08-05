Menu

Bank of America says some customers may be seeing 'inaccurate' account balance of $0 online

Bank says accounts still contain appropriate funds
Posted at 12:04 PM, Aug 05, 2020
Despite social media reports from Bank of America customers that their online banking balances inaccurately have a balance of $0, the bank says the accounts should still have the appropriate funds.

On Wednesday afternoon, many Bank of America customers took to social media saying that their online accounts had been emptied when viewing their "account summary." But according to Bank of America's Help team, customers should see appropriate funds available when they click into individual accounts.

"Some clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance when viewing their account summary in online banking/mobile," Bank of America said. "Clients should click the individual account view for their correct balance. Client accounts have not been impacted."

It's currently unclear what caused the incorrect reading on the "account summary" page, and when the error will be fixed.

