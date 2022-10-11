Baltimore prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in 'Serial' case

BALTIMORE — Baltimore prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all charges against Adnan Syed.

The move comes after Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh filed a motion in court Friday, defending an appeals request made by Hae Min Lee's family, whom Syed was accused of murdering back in 1999.

Her family was looking to put the case on hold in order to review evidence that prosecutors used in their decision to vacate Syed's conviction.

In September, a Baltimore judge ordered Syed to be released from prison and overturned his lifetime sentence, paving the way for a new trial.

Now there will be no new trial, meaning Syed is a free man. It remains unclear how Lee's family will proceed with their appeal.

Frosh said Friday that he would argue to prevent Syed from being a party in the appeals process, which, if granted, could hamper his attorneys from participating or opposing the measure.

Syed's case gained national attention when it was featured on the podcast "Serial," which questioned some evidence used to convict him initially.

Prosecutors said they've since uncovered previously undisclosed material suggesting that two other suspects could have potentially been responsible for Lee's murder.

Ryan Dickstein at WMAR first reported this story.