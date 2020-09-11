Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel
Posted at 10:40 AM, Sep 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-11 13:40:36-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bahrain is the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East.

Trump announced the agreement on Friday — the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

The announcement followed a three-way phone call he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The three leaders also issued a brief six-paragraph joint statement, attesting to the deal.

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today!” Trump tweeted.

He'll host a White House ceremony next week to mark the establishment of full relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The Israel-UAE agreement was announced on August 13 and has been followed by several significant steps, including the first commercial flight between the two countries just two weeks ago.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...