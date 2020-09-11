Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bahrain is the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East.

Trump announced the agreement on Friday — the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

The announcement followed a three-way phone call he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The three leaders also issued a brief six-paragraph joint statement, attesting to the deal.

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today!” Trump tweeted.

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

He'll host a White House ceremony next week to mark the establishment of full relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The Israel-UAE agreement was announced on August 13 and has been followed by several significant steps, including the first commercial flight between the two countries just two weeks ago.