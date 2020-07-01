Background checks, a metric for gun sales, hit all-time high

Historic numbers of background checks to purchase or possess a firearm have been conducted in June.

It's just the latest month with record-breaking numbers since the system was created in 1998.

The FBI reported Wednesday that 3.9 million checks were done last month in what's a key barometer of gun sales.

The numbers are driven by the crises that have roiled the U.S., including the coronavirus pandemic, an economic recession, protests over racial injustice and calls to reduce police funding.

A group representing gunmakers says firearm purchases are a reasonable reaction to the political climate, while gun control advocates say they're concerned first-time buyers don't have enough training.