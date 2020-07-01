Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Background checks, a metric for gun sales, hit all-time high

items.[0].image.alt
2003 Getty Images
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images
HAMBURG, PA - SEPTEMBER 17: Bob Colden places gun locks on guns for sale at Cabela's September 17, 2003 in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. Cabela's 250,000 square foot first retail outlet on the east coast features a 55,000 gallon walk through aquarium, a 30-foot-tall conservation mountain with game trophies in their own natural habitat, a trophy deer museum, indoor archery range, fly-fishing shop, and a world class gun library. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
Background checks, a metric for gun sales, hit all-time high
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jul 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-01 18:06:03-04

Historic numbers of background checks to purchase or possess a firearm have been conducted in June.

It's just the latest month with record-breaking numbers since the system was created in 1998.

The FBI reported Wednesday that 3.9 million checks were done last month in what's a key barometer of gun sales.

The numbers are driven by the crises that have roiled the U.S., including the coronavirus pandemic, an economic recession, protests over racial injustice and calls to reduce police funding.

A group representing gunmakers says firearm purchases are a reasonable reaction to the political climate, while gun control advocates say they're concerned first-time buyers don't have enough training.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson