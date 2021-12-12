Authorities release names of 6 people killed in Amazon warehouse collapse

CHICAGO (AP) — Search efforts at an Amazon facility in Illinois where at least six people were killed in a tornado are expected to take several days.

But authorities don't expect to find more survivors and the local coroner says there are no pending reports of missing people related to the building collapse.

The Madison County Coroner's Office released the name of the deceased:

Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis

Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois

Clayton Lynn Cope 29, of Alton, Illinois

Etheria S. Hebb, 34 ,of St. Louis

Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois

Austin J. McEwen 26, Edwardsville, Illinois

Amazon has not said how many people were in the building, near St. Louis, when the tornado hit at 8:35 p.m. Friday.

Both sides of the warehouse used to prepare orders for delivery collapsed inward and the roof caved.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he was "heartbroken" over the loss of life.

"All of Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side through this crisis," Bezos said on Twitter. "We extend our fullest gratitude to all the incredible first responders who have worked so tirelessly at the site."

A spokesperson for Amazon told the Fox affiliate in the area, KTVI, that the company made a $1 million donation to the Edwardsville Community Foundation, which will support the community's recovery efforts.