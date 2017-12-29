Author of the 'Alphabet Series' books, Sue Grafton, has died

2:54 PM, Dec 29, 2017
Author Sue Grafton poses with a copy of her book "R is for Ricochet" at the 10th annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at UCLA on April 23, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. 

An author known for writing a series of books that each began with a specific letter of the alphabet has died.

Sue Grafton is being mourned in the literary world and remembered for her strength in mystery writing. Grafton's death was announced by her daughter on social media.

Grafton, of Kentucky, was 77. She died Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer.

Grafton is best-known for the Kinsey Millhone Alphabet Series, and the final book was "Y is for Yesterday," Fox News reports.

