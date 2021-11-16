Watch
Austria imposes lockdown on unvaccinated people

Lisa Leutner/AP
People wait in a long queue to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus in a public bus, that drives around the city and offers the COVID-19 vaccination without appointments and for free in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
Posted at 5:48 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 19:48:56-05

Unvaccinated people in Austria are under new restrictions due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

People who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine are now only allowed to leave their homes for work, groceries or emergencies. The new mandate went into effect Monday.

"We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary," Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said, according to the BBC.

Fewer than 65% of Austrians are fully vaccinated, which is a lower percentage than many other countries in the European Nation.

NPR reports police are doing spot checks for proof of vaccination.

People who recently recovered from the virus and children under 12 are exempt from the lockdown.

The BBC reports that the mandate is initially slated to last 10 days.

