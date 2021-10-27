Australian soccer player comes out as gay

Josh Cavallo, a professional soccer player in Australia, came out as gay in an emotional video.

"I'm tired (of) trying to perform at the best of your ability and to live this double-life," Cavallo said in a video posted on Adelaide United's Instagram account. "It's exhausting, it's something that I don't want anyone to experience."

Cavallo is the first openly gay player in Australia's top-tier soccer league.

He said coming out "has been incredible" and made him wonder why he kept the secret for so long.

Cavallo said fans, coaches and teammates have all been supportive.

"All I want to do is play football and be treated equally," he said.

The soccer star said he hopes his announcement encourages others to be true to themselves.