Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears' father

Matt Sayles/AP
Britney Spears accepts the award for best pop video at the MTV Music Awards in Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Brtiney Spears
Posted at 6:43 PM, Feb 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-11 20:43:02-05

Attorneys for Britney Spears and her father sparred at a court hearing over how he should share power with a financial company newly appointed as his partner in the conservatorship that controls his daughter's money.

Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny overruled the objections of Jamie Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thoreen, who argued that he should not have to give up previously granted rights and powers while working with his new co-conservator, The Bessemer Trust.

It was a minor victory for Spears. Her attorney, Samuel Ingham, reminded the court that their real goal was to have her father removed entirely.

