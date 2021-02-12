Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears' father

Attorneys for Britney Spears and her father sparred at a court hearing over how he should share power with a financial company newly appointed as his partner in the conservatorship that controls his daughter's money.

Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny overruled the objections of Jamie Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thoreen, who argued that he should not have to give up previously granted rights and powers while working with his new co-conservator, The Bessemer Trust.

It was a minor victory for Spears. Her attorney, Samuel Ingham, reminded the court that their real goal was to have her father removed entirely.