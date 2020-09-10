Menu

Attention 'Harry Potter' fans: Warner Brothers is selling bottled Butterbeer

But it's only available in the U.K.
Jason Redmond/AP
Harry Potter cast members James Phelps, left, and Oliver Phelps make a non-alcoholic "butterbeer" toast as Universal Parks & Resorts announces the Harry Potter attraction is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2011. The attraction opened in Orlando, Fla. last summer has been a big hit. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Posted at 4:37 PM, Sep 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-10 19:37:25-04

If you love "Harry Potter" and live in the United Kingdom, you're in luck.

Warner Bros. says you can now purchase bottled Butterbeer.

The butterscotch-flavored beverage was only available in draught form at select Wizarding World locations, but not anymore.

Unfortunately for "Harry Potter" fans in the US, Warner Bros. says the bottled Butterbeer is only available in the U.K.

The site notes that consumers must purchase a maximum of three bottles per order.

It's also available for purchase at Platform 9 ¾'s website.

The non-alcoholic drink is brewed in the U.K. and comes in souvenir glass bottles with a collectible label.

