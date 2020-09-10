Attention 'Harry Potter' fans: Warner Brothers is selling bottled Butterbeer

If you love "Harry Potter" and live in the United Kingdom, you're in luck.

Warner Bros. says you can now purchase bottled Butterbeer.

Anyone fancy a bottled Butterbeer? For the first time ever you can enjoy your favourite magical beverage at home! The world's first bottled Butterbeer is available now: https://t.co/CHEjfI1jto #ButterbeerCheers pic.twitter.com/xl3dT7hIR7 — Warner Bros. Studio Tour London (@wbtourlondon) September 10, 2020

The butterscotch-flavored beverage was only available in draught form at select Wizarding World locations, but not anymore.

Unfortunately for "Harry Potter" fans in the US, Warner Bros. says the bottled Butterbeer is only available in the U.K.

The site notes that consumers must purchase a maximum of three bottles per order.

It's also available for purchase at Platform 9 ¾'s website.

The non-alcoholic drink is brewed in the U.K. and comes in souvenir glass bottles with a collectible label.