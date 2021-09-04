Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

As Ida's death toll rises, Biden plans visit to Northeast

items.[0].image.alt
Wayne Parry/AP
Dave Coughlin carries his 1-year-old son Thomas to their car to get him out of their flood-damaged home in Cranford N.J. on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021. His home, like many others impacted by the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida, has sewage in the basement that needs to be cleaned out. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Tropical Weather-Atlantic
Posted at 9:49 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 12:50:35-04

President Joe Biden will visit Queens, New York and Manville, New Jersey Tuesday to tour the damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

According to the Associated Press, at least 49 people died in the Northeast when Ida produced catastrophic rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The storm flooded New York's subway, submerged homes and vehicles, and overwhelmed drainage systems.

Biden toured Louisiana Friday and committed the federal government to do everything it can to help the region recover.

“I know you’re hurting," Biden told people in LaPlace, Louisiana.

More than 700,000 people were still without power Saturday. The energy company that services the state said power might not be restored to everyone until Sept. 29, according to the Associated Press.

Entergy hopes to have most of the power back on in New Orleans by next week, The Associated Press reports.

At least 14 deaths are blamed on Ida in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.