Arkansas professor accused of not disclosing ties to China

AP
A photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Detention Center shows Simon S. Ang, 63. The University of Arkansas has suspended Ang, an electrical engineering professor, without pay after he was arrested on an allegation that he failed to disclose that he had close ties with the Chinese government and Chinese businesses. (Washington County Detention Center via AP)
Posted at 12:58 PM, May 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 15:58:12-04

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas has suspended an electrical engineering professor without pay after he was arrested on an allegation that he failed to disclose that he had close ties with the Chinese government and Chinese businesses.

A statement issued Monday by federal prosecutors says 63-year-old Simon S. Ang has been charged with a wire fraud count after failing to make the disclosure on an application for a NASA grant.

A federal complaint says such materially false representations led to numerous wire messages that facilitated a scheme to defraud.

A university spokeswoman says the school is cooperating with federal investigators.

Jail records do not list an attorney for the professor.

Officials said that Ang could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

