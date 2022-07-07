Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom fails to get abortion on upcoming ballot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom (ARF) tried but did not succeed at getting a constitutional amendment allowing abortions onto the November ballot.

An ARF spokesperson told KGUN 9 over 3,000 volunteers collected upwards of 175,000 signatures in only 61 days, averaging about 2,700 signatures per day.

However, the advocacy group confirmed they failed to collect the necessary 356,467 signatures.

"Over the past few weeks, I have been consistently awed by the passion and enthusiasm of people to get involved. This is the largest volunteer-driven ballot measure campaign in the history of our state - and we are only just beginning," said Tucson-based OB-GYN and ARF Chair Dr. Victoria Fewell. "This may have started from a moment, but it is growing into a lasting statewide movement."

Though they didn't meet this year's deadline, ARF members are confident they will get the constitutional amendment onto the 2024 ballot.

"I am confident that we will succeed in bringing this to voters in 2024. This campaign will not stop until abortions are once again legal and accessible across Arizona," said Shasta McManus, campaign Treasurer. "Since June 24th, Arizona has been operating under a law written when the Civil War was still raging and Arizona was not yet a state. This is barbaric and unacceptable and underlines the urgency of this movement."

ARF describes itself as "a grassroots, volunteer-driven coalition of community members founded by abortion providers, healthcare professionals, reproductive rights advocates, community stakeholders, and concerned Arizonans from every corner of the state committed to guaranteeing the fundamental right to reproductive freedom."