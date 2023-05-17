Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego introduces legislation to combat fentanyl money laundering

Arizona Congressional District 3 Representative Ruben Gallego introduced new legislation to help curb money laundering efforts connected to illegal fentanyl trafficking.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have already been 340 confirmed overdose deaths throughout the state in 2023. In 2022, the department reported just under 2,000 overdose deaths across Arizona.

Of the overdose deaths recorded in 2023, prescription and synthetic opioids (e.g. fentanyl) were the most commonly reported.

“Fentanyl is cheaper and deadlier than any drug we have ever seen and countering it will require a multi-pronged approach. My bill would target the financial institutions that support fentanyl traffickers—hitting their pockets and leaving them without a place to launder their dirty money," Rep. Gallego said in a statement.

The legislation —- known as The Buck Stops Here Act —- looks to reduce the impact of the fentanyl epidemic through the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover was among those in favor of the proposed legislation.

“Easy fixes that seek to sweep the streets are shortsighted, unsafe, and expensive. What Congressman Gallego seeks to do here is to focus precious taxpayer dollars on real, solution-oriented investigations to hit the bad actors where they are most vulnerable. I encourage a bipartisan support to join Rep. Gallego," Conover said.