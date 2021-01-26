Menu

Arizona man arrested in US Capitol insurrection transferred

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Supporter of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 7:09 PM, Jan 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-25 21:09:22-05

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who allegedly participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns has been transferred to federal custody in the District of Columbia.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix on Monday announced the transfer of 33-year-old Jacob Angeli Chansley.

He was taken into custody on Jan. 9 and charged with counts that include entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Authorities say Chansley was identified as the man seen in widespread media coverage entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6 dressed in horns on a bearskin headdress with red, white, and blue face paint and carrying a U.S. flag attached to a spear.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

