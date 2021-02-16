Apple Watch 5, SE not charging, Apple might fix it for free

If you have an older Apple Watch and it isn't charging, the tech company says it could fix it for free.

According to Apple, the problem stems from a minor watchOS update that affected the Apple Watch 5 Series and the Apple Watch SE models, which has prompted the company to fix the problem for free.

The problem, Apple said, only affects "a very small number of customers" who have been experiencing issues with their watches not charging after it enters power reserve.

The company said it recently released the update watchOS 7.3.1, which Apple said would prevent the issue from happening to other Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE devices.

If your watch is affected, Apple says to contact support to set up a mail-in repair.