Apple One is now available, here is what it is

Apple One is now available, including a free trial and pricing information. So, what is it?

It’s not a streaming service, it’s a “bundle” of Apple products.

Apple One is a subscription plan from Apple that brings together up to six of their services, across all devices, for one price. Depending on the plan, the products could be shared with up to five people.

The opportunity to bundle products was announced at an Apple event earlier this year, without a launch date. It is now available in the app store and their website.

The three tiers were announced this week. The cheapest level is $14.95 a month, and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB on iCloud for one person.

The family plan includes those four products, for up to five people, at $19.95 a month.

The top tier premier plan is $29.95 a month, and includes the same four products, plus AppleNews+ and AppleFitness+ (which has not launched yet).

Compared to purchasing the individual products, if a person wanted to purchase all of them, the individual plan will save a person $6 a month, the family plan saves $8 a month, and the premier plan saves $25 a month.

Subscriptions work across Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TV’s, and Mac computers.