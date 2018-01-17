Apple offering work-from-home positions

Looking for a new job? Want to work from home? Apple is hiring!

According to Apple’s job posting, they have full-time and part-time positions available for "At Home Advisors," "At Home Team Manager" and "At Home Area Manager."

The high-tech company said the jobs offer a benefits package with "comfort, convenience and a no-hassle commute."

Apple say those selected for the positions will get paid as they learn Apple technologies and get familiar with the company's approach to customer conversations.

The jobs help to answer Apple customers' questions about products and services, assisting in trouble shooting and offering technical support.

Another benefit to the job is that the company will provide you with an iMac and headset.

However, you do have to have your own high-speed Internet connection from a provider that meets the minimum requirements of five megabits per second download and one megabit per second upload.

