Apple Music launching shows with Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music is launching several new radio shows hosted by A-list musical acts, including Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain, and Carrie Underwood.

The streaming service announced that it would debut two new radio stations Tuesday: Apple Music Hits focused on popular songs of the '80s, '90s, and 2000s, as well as Apple Music Country, dedicated to the country music genre.

“For the past five years, if ever there was a meaningful moment in music culture, Beats 1 was there bringing human curation to the forefront and drawing in listeners with exclusive shows from some of the most innovative, respected, and beloved people in music,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content in a news release. “Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love.”

Both channels will have daily on-air hosts but will also include several shows hosted by well-known musicians.

Apple Music Hits will include shows hosted by Snoop Dogg, Twain, Alanis Morissette, Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor, and Ciara.

Underwood, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, and Kelsea Ballerini will debut shows on Apple Music Country.

The company also announced in the press release they were renaming its Beats 1 radio station to Apple Music 1. Apple Music 1 will feature news shows hosted by Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Nile Rodgers, and other artists.