Apple Fitness+ to launch Monday, with studio-style workouts linked to Apple Watch

CUPERTINO, Calif. – Apple announced Tuesday that its first fitness experience built around Apple Watch is launching Monday, Dec. 14.

The company says Apple Fitness+ will bring studio-style workouts to your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, incorporating workout metrics from your Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch integration will include onscreen animations during key moments during workouts to help users stay motivated.

For example, when a trainer says to check your heart rate, those metrics are spotlighted. During tough intervals, a countdown timer starts to help users get through to the last second. And when they close their activity rings, a celebration happens right on the workout screen.

The platform will launch with 10 popular workout types: high intensity interval training (HIIT), strength training, yoga, dance, core workouts, cycling, treadmill workouts, rowing, and mild cool downs.

Apple says the workouts are led by welcoming trainers and users can enjoy inspiring music from top artists, designed to keep you motivated.

Users can choose from nine different styles of music, including latest hits, chill vibes, upbeat anthems, pure dance, throwback hits, everything rock, Latin grooves, hip hop/R&B, and top country. They can also filter by music to find the right workout to fit their current mood.

An Apple Music subscription is not required to enjoy the music in Fitness+, but for those who have one, favorite songs or an entire playlist from Fitness+ workouts can be downloaded to their Apple Music library to listen anytime.

Fitness+ will be available as a subscription service for $9.99 or $79.99 per year. It can be shared among up to six family members for the same price. Three months are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month is included for existing Apple Watch users.

Apple Fitness+ requires iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, iPadOS 14.3, and tvOS 14.3. For Apple Watch users, it will automatically appear as a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone. The Fitness app for iPad will be available to download from the App Store. And on Apple TV, the Fitness app will automatically appear once users upgrade to tvOS 14.3.

Watch Apple’s introductory video for Apple Fitness+ below: