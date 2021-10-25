Watch
Appeals court hears claims of jury bias at 'El Chapo' trial

Elizabeth Williams/AP
FILE - In this July 17, 2019 file photo of a courtroom sketch, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, second from right, listens to his sentence via interpreter while surrounded by U.S. Marshals and flanked by his defense attorney Marc Fernich, during his sentencing in federal court in New York. Lawyers for the Mexican drug kingpin, who was convicted in February 2019 on multiple conspiracy counts in an epic drug-trafficking case and was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison, are appealing on Oct. 25, 2021 in hopes of overturning his life sentence. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)
Posted at 3:08 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 18:08:50-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman says the U.S. conspiracy conviction of the notorious Mexican drug lord should be thrown out.

Attorney Marc Fernich made the argument before a federal appeals court on Monday, telling the three-judge panel that the jury for Guzman flouted admonitions to avoid media accounts of the case.

A federal prosecutor said there was no valid evidence of juror misconduct.

Guzman was sentenced in 2019 to life behind bars for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades.

The panel will rule at a late date.

