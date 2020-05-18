Menu

AP source: Marlins will allow players access for workouts

Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Josh Johnson, left, throws the first pitch of the regular season at the new Marlins Park during the Opening Day baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 4, 2012, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 11:21 AM, May 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-18 14:21:19-04

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Marlins will allow players on their 40-man roster access to their spring training complex to pitch off a mound or hit in batting cages beginning Tuesday.

The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins made no announcement.

The person says the rest of the complex in Jupiter, Florida, will remain closed.

The person says the optional workouts will be individual, with a staff member present, and those involved will abide by social distancing guidelines. 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc.

