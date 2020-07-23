Menu

AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a protective mask on his face while speaking to reporters at Miss Ollie's restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif. According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly are in favor of requiring people to wear masks around other people outside their homes, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking infection rates. The poll also shows increasing disapproval of the federal government's response to the pandemic. California is among the states seeing the greatest surge in cases now. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)
Posted at 8:02 AM, Jul 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-23 11:02:56-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three out of four Americans favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a solid majority of Republicans.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Support for wearing masks is overwhelming among Democrats, while 58% of Republicans say they back such policies.

As coronavirus cases rise, about half of Americans now say they're extremely or very worried about themselves or family members becoming infected.

The poll also finds that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the outbreak.

