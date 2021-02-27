Menu

Andrew Yang helps photographer facing attack on ferry

Andrew Harnik/AP
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks as he presents a power point presentation at a campaign stop at the Octagon Center For the Arts, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Yang AP
Posted at 5:18 PM, Feb 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-26 19:19:07-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A photographer who was shoved by a man who then came at him with a metal pole during a trip on the Staten Island ferry was helped by New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang.

Getty Images photographer Spencer Platt says he was on the top deck of the boat on Friday when a man pushed him, and Platt saw that he was carrying some kind of metal rod that he raised up over the photographer.

Platt got the attention of Yang and his campaign, who came out to help.

Yang says his impulse was to try to protect someone who was in trouble.

According to The Associated Press, police have not made an arrest.

