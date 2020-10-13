Menu

Anchorage mayor admits to inappropriate relationship with TV news anchor

Mark Thiessen/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz addresses reporters at a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska. Berkowitz on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a female reporter, three days after she made online allegations against the married Berkowitz. (AP Photos/Mark Thiessen, File)
Posted at 7:42 PM, Oct 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-12 22:42:44-04

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a female reporter, three days after she made online allegations against the married Berkowitz.

In a statement, Berkowitz apologized to the people of Anchorage for a “major lapse” in judgment in having what he said was a consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship with TV anchorwoman Maria Athens. The acknowledgment comes at the end of three days that roiled Alaska’s largest city, a span that saw both his denial of accusations Athens made on Facebook and her arrest.

It was not immediately clear what the messages involved and how long it lasted. Berkowitz declined an interview with The Associated Press.

