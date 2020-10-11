Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Amy Coney Barrett to tell senators courts 'should not try' to make policy decisions

Judge's opening remarks obtained by AP
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, listens as Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., speaks during their meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. A scant two weeks after her nomination, Judge Amy Coney Barrett goes before a Senate committee that’s bitterly split along partisan lines over whether the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death should be filled now or should await the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Pool, File)
Amy Coney Barrett to tell senators courts 'should not try' to make policy decisions
Posted at 7:56 AM, Oct 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-11 10:58:12-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will tell senators that courts “should not try” to make policy, leaving those decisions to the political branches of government.

That's according to opening remarks for her confirmation hearing. A copy of her remarks has been obtained by The Associated Press.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings are set to begin Monday and come at as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the country.

They're taking place three weeks before Election Day and after millions of Americans already have voted.

President Donald Trump nominated the federal appeals court judge soon after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.