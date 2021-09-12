Americans traveling to France must reportedly be vaccinated, reports say

If you want to travel from the U.S. to France, you're going to need to be vaccinated.

CNN reported that the United States had been removed from the country's safe travel list amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Sunday, only vaccinated travelers can visit the country. If you are unvaccinated, you can only visit the country for essential reasons and must test negative for COVID-19, USA Today reported.

Upon arrival, unvaccinated travelers must also isolate for seven days, the newspaper reported.

France is the second EU country to tighten its COVID restrictions.

According to CNN, Spain is also requiring Americans to provide a certificate proving they are fully vaccinated.