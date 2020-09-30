Americans over 30 are drinking more than last year, research shows

Research by the RAND Corporation American Life Panel found that Americans over the age of 30 have been drinking more alcohol in 2020 than they did a year ago.

The journal Jama Network Open published the results Tuesday.

Researchers surveyed more than 1,500 people between the ages of 30 and 80 in 2019 and 2020. They found a 14% increase in drinking during the pandemic.

On average, alcohol was consumed one day more per month by 3-of-4 adults, researchers said.

Researchers added that it's essential to watch for whether the increases in alcohol drinking continues over the pandemic, and whether it will lead to physical and mental health consequences.