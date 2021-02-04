American Cancer Society says breast cancer most diagnosed cancer in the world

The American Cancer Society says breast cancer is now the most diagnosed cancer in the world.

The new data from a joint report by the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) shows that 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women die from the disease.

According to a press release by the American Cancer Society, female breast cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer, with an estimated 2.3 million new cases (11.7%), followed by lung (11.4%), colorectal (10.0%), prostate (7.3%), and stomach (5.6%) cancers.

But lung cancer still claims the most lives than any other form of cancer, with an estimated 1.8 million deaths last year.

There were an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases diagnosed in the world last year, with that number projected to reach 28.4 million by 2040.

Researchers point out that the data is based on estimates and doesn't reflect the impact of COVID-19 might affect diagnoses.