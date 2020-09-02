AMC reopening 140 theaters nationwide by Friday

AMC says they are reopening an additional 140 theaters nationwide by Friday.

That means that 70 percent of the company's theaters, 420 total, will be open before Labor Day weekend.

A vast majority of the theaters, the company said, will reopen on Thursday. Some theaters in San Diego, California, will reopen on Friday.

The world's largest movie theater company reopened more than 100 theaters in August after being closed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News of the openings comes as Christopher Nolan's newest movie "Tenet" makes its theatrical debut in the U.S. It's one of the first big movies to hit theaters since the pandemic struck.

