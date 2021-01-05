AMBER Alert issued for Washington teen believed to be with Arizona man

An AMBER alert has been issued for a Washington teen who is believed to be with an Arizona man.

Officials say at around 11:20 a.m. Monday, 15-year-old Angeles Revuelta-Buenrostro went to take out the garbage from her house in Yakima, WA and did not return.

According to the AMBER Alert issued, Angeles was recently seen in Arizona with 36-year-old Daniel Ovante, who coerced her via social media. Ovante recently made threats to take her and kill the family.

Ovante has a felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous and was last known to be driving a 2001 black Ford F150 with Arizona plate BYR6257.

Angeles is 5 feet, 5 inches tall,125 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and ripped jeans.

Those with any information are urged to contact Yakima Police Department in Washington at 509-457-0207.