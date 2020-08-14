Menu

Amber Alert issued for infant and four missing children in Texas

Posted at 2:27 PM, Aug 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-14

An Amber Alert has been issued for five missing children last seen in Crystal City, Texas..

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

  • Justine Kaylee Lopez, white, female, 10 years old, 4-5, 80 lbs, black hair, black eyes.
  • Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, white, female, 9 years old, 4-3, 60 lbs black hair, and black eyes
  • Ruben Lopez Jr, white, male, 7 years old
  • Jordan Lopez, white, male, 4 years old, 3-3, 40 lbs, black hair, and black eyes
  • Jayden Lee Lopez, white, male, 11 months old
Victims were last seen at 11:25 a.m. Aug 8, in Crystal City, Texas.

Police are looking for Ruben Lopez, white, male, 29 years old, 5-6, 150 lbs, black eyes and brown hair in connection with this abduction.

Police are also looking for Roxanne Fuentes, white, female, 31 years old, 5-8, 120 lbs, black eyes and brown hair in connection with this abduction.

The suspects are driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Texas license plate number of MKV2702.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 374-3615.

