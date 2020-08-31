Menu

Amazon wins FAA approval to deliver packages by drone

Amazon
Jordan Stead/AP
FILE - This undated image provided by Amazon shows one of the company's delivery drones. Amazon won approval to deliver packages by drones from the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Jordan Stead/Amazon via AP, File)
Posted at 1:31 PM, Aug 31, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Getting an Amazon package delivered from the sky is closer to becoming a reality.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it has granted Amazon approval to deliver packages by drones. Amazon says the approval is an important step, but added that it is still testing and flying the drones.

It did not say when it expected drones to make deliveries to shoppers.

Last year, Amazon unveiled self-piloting drones that are fully electric, can carry 5 pounds of goods and are designed to deliver items in 30 minutes by dropping them in a backyard.

The FAA said Amazon is the third drone delivery service to win flight approval. Delivery company UPS and a company owned by search giant Google won approval last year.

