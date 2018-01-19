Amazon ups Prime membership monthly rate

The monthly cost for an Amazon Prime membership has gone up, the company announced on its Prime membership website Friday.

The monthly cost will increase from $10.99 to $12.99, according to the site.

The monthly membership includes access to Prime Video, free two-day shipping, unlimited music streaming, unlimited photo storage, unlimited reading and free same-day delivery.

Amazon still touts the annual $99 per year membership fee as opposed to the monthly cost. The annual fee remains the same.

Recode first reported the cost change.

The monthly cost for membership to just Prime Video remains at $8.99.