Amazon to host virtual 'career day' as it seeks to fill 33,000 positions

SEATTLE, Wash. – While many U.S. companies are laying off or furloughing employees due to the pandemic’s economic impact, Amazon is stepping up its hiring.

The online retail giant announced Wednesday that it will host a virtual career day on Sept. 16. It’s seeking to fill 33,000 open corporate and tech positions.

During the online event, Amazon says it will mobilize 1,000 recruiters to provide 20,000 career coaching session to attendees.

Attendees will be able to select their fields of interest: hourly roles; tech and non-tech positions at the company’s headquarters, corporate offices, and Tech Hubs; jobs for veterans; and opportunities for students and recent graduates.

The “career day” will also include three hours of main stage programming that will feature fireside chats, panel discussions, and interviews with leading career-advice experts and Amazon executives. Life coach and “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown and former pro-football player and NASA astronaut Leland Melvin will headline the event.

Last year, Amazon says 17,000 job seekers attended its career day events in six U.S. cities – and more than 200,000 people applied for jobs in the week leading up to the event.

“COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the country, and people are eager for the opportunity to get back to work,” said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President Human Resources at Amazon. “We’ve created more jobs in the U.S. over the past decade than any other company – and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels. We are glad to be able to mobilize more than 1,000 experienced recruiters and HR professionals to help job seekers across the country learn about opportunities at Amazon and elsewhere.”

Anyone can participate in the career day by going to amazon.jobs/careerday to register and book an appointment with an Amazon recruiter.

