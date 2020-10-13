Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Amazon rolling out new boxes that pair with augmented reality app

items.[0].image.alt
Amazon
Amazon Augmented Reality app
AmazonAPP.png
Posted at 2:54 PM, Oct 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-13 17:54:11-04

When those Amazon Prime Day orders start arriving, they will come in slightly different boxes.

Amazon is encouraging people to get a little creative and have some seasonal fun before recycling those boxes.

The box designs are part of the launch of a new augmented reality application by Amazon to create interactive and shareable experiences. Amazon describes it as a “fun way to reuse your Amazon boxes until you’re ready to drop them in the recycling bin.”

The boxes coming soon have a white pumpkin and a QR code printed nearby. Images for the Amazon Augmented Reality app show drawings on the pumpkin seeming to come to life as a jack-o-latern.

Images on the app description page show different box designs with a corgi dog and car option. No word on when those box designs could be hitting doorsteps.

The boxes are also made with less material as part of Amazon’s ongoing effort to create less packaging.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.